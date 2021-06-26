This past week, bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch reaffirmed the town of Flower Mound’s AAA bond rating for its General Obligation Refunding bonds and Certificates of Obligation.
AAA is the highest bond rating achievable and helps the Town continue saving millions of taxpayer dollars through low interest rates.
“Since 2014, the Town has received the AAA rating from these agencies, which is a testament to the strong financial leadership provided over the years by administration, and particularly by Interim Town Manager/CFO Debra Wallace,” Mayor Derek France said. “To maintain this rating during a global pandemic is truly impressive, and we are proud to be one of only a few communities in Texas to consistently achieve this AAA designation.”
In addressing the pandemic’s effect on the Town, Fitch recognized that the “combination of the town’s expenditure flexibility, revenue-raising authority and solid reserve levels leaves it well positioned to address challenges posed by emergence from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. It is expected to remain so through future economic cycles.”
S&P reiterated the importance of the Town’s cost-saving measures during the pandemic, which helped offset some of the initial revenue declines. “Flower Mound has a history of maintaining very strong finances, supported by very strong financial-management practices and policies and a growing, diversified economy. COVID-19 and the recent related recession weakened sales tax collections initially, but prudent fiscal practices positioned the town well to manage decreasing revenue in the latter part of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2020 ended with a general fund surplus, strengthening an already very strong budgetary flexibility.”
Specifically, S&P stated that the AAA rating is a reflection of the town’s:
- Very strong economy
- Very strong financial management, with strong financial policies and practices
- Strong budgetary performance, with operating surpluses in the general fund
- Very strong budgetary flexibility
- Very strong liquidity
- Adequate debt-and-contingent-liability profile, with debt payments being a small percentage of expenditures
- Strong institutional framework with policies and procedures in place to help ensure the Town’s good financial standing continues
To view the entire S&P report, visit https://bit.ly/3gMoStH. To view the entire Fitch rating report, visit https://bit.ly/2UhVouT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.