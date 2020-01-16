FM 2499 bridge demo
Courtesy of DFW Connector

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, NorthGate crews will begin the demolition of the northbound FM 2499 bridge.

This demolition will take our crews the entire weekend. All lanes that will be closed for this demolition, will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday. The following closures will be in place to safely complete this work:

  • Full closure of southbound SH 121. Traffic detour to the southbound SH 121 frontage road, then Stars & Stripes Way.
  • Full closure of northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro Dr. Traffic detour to the northbound SH 121 frontage road.
  • Full closure of northbound SH 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic detour to Bass Pro Dr., then the northbound SH 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Rd.

Click here for a comprehensive detour map.

