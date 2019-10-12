Cale Balusek has spent the last two years making a difference across North Texas with his tennis tournament Love Babies.
And in what is likely the last year for the tournament, Balusek hopes to have the best one yet.
Balusek, a senior at Flower Mound High School, is planning the third event in November.
He began Love Babies in 2017 as a way to raise money for the Baylor Health Care System Foundation, which will give the money to the NICU department for supplies to help premature babies survive.
That's important to Balusek because the NICU did so much for him. When Balusek was born on April 30, 2001, he was 10 weeks premature. His twin brother, Caden, had died at 26 weeks.
Balusek was born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine but was transferred to the Garland facility, where he stayed for about one month. Then he was transferred to the Baylor NICU in Irving for another month. Finally, he was healthy enough to go home.
In 2017 Balusek said he wanted to give back to the NICU. And since tennis was a talent of his – he plays on the FMHS varsity team – a tennis tournament seemed like the logical way to do it.
The first tournament raised $7,800. Last year it raised $16,500 while setting a goal of $10,000.
“The community response has been awesome. I love Flower Mound,” Balusek said.
Balusek said this year's goal is $20,000.
To help reach that goal there will be two tournaments this year. The first one is a singles UTR tournament Nov. 9-10 at Flower Mound High School. The tournament is open to all ages and genders, but participants must be registered with Universal Tennis to play.
The women's doubles tournament, which will be held at Wagon Wheel Tennis Center in Coppell, has expanded to two days – Nov. 21 for players ranked 3.0 and 4.0 and Nov. 22 for players ranked 3.5.
“We are really hoping to generate more one time donations or business donations this year,” Balusek said.
People can donate at lovebabiestennis.com/donate.
For more information go to lovebabiestennis.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.