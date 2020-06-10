Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer programs underwent massive cancellations and rescheduling.
That includes programs that help prepare students for high school.
So Lauren Peck, who will be a senior at Flower Mound High School, decided to start her own.
Peck has launched Be-You-tiful – a four-day program for rising eighth- and ninth-grade girls to learn to be themselves and get involved in the community. It begins July 20.
Peck started the program as a means of earning her Gold Award for the Girl Scouts. After attending two leadership camps in the past, she decided to start her own.
“I want to do a mini version in my community,” Peck said. “I'm reaching out to upcoming eighth- and ninth-grade girls because I've gone through the pressures of judgement that girls go through in high school.”
Peck said that she plans to teach incoming high school students leadership traits and individuality, while ignoring societal pressures from their peers.
“Girls don't have many opportunities like boys do,” Peck said. “I want girls to embrace their own value and skill. Kind of like me. I'm not only teaching leadership, but I'm showing leadership. I want girls to go off of what I did and what I've done in the past.”
In January, Peck raised money through cookie sales and a tennis tournament fundraiser, to purchase six iPads to be donated to the Dallas Tennis and Education Academy, a philanthropic organization of the Dallas Tennis Association that provides tennis instruction, education, and life-skills to under-resourced youth and schools in North Texas.
Each of the four days features different themes, from being yourself in school to being yourself in the workplace. Guest speakers will come in and talk to the students about navigating high school, choosing a career and getting involved with their community. On the final day, Peck and her high school friends will give the participants their own advice on dealing with high school.
After each speaker, the participants will separate into small groups for discussion. Groups will be based on a personality test facilitated by Peck.
“Not everything is planned out, exactly,” Peck said. “I'm having them do a true colors test, where they figure out their color based on their personality type and separating the girls into groups based on the color they get. I think we're going to keep all the same ones together.”
Peck also plans to hold activities based on the speaker’s presentation to keep the participants engaged in the discussion.
“I'm sending each girl a packet in the mail with different resources and materials, papers to fill out and guides to the speakers talking so they really carry on their information,” Peck said. “I'm also having them do a program called Choices 360, where they can just do a bunch of online quizzes, to find out what career path is right for you. I'll also have team building exercises where girls try to guess each other's goals, or something like that. Just a lot of fun things.”
Peck plans to write everything she does for the program down and hand her paperwork to the DTEA, so they can carry on the program.
Registration for Peck’s Be-You-tiful program will end on June 25.
Participants can register at tinyurl.com/ybza4psw.
