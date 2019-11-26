FMPD vehicles
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Police Department will have additional officers patrolling retail shopping areas beginning on Friday and will continue to provide a heavy presence throughout the holiday season.

There will also be officers specifically designated to work traffic enforcement on the major roadways around these areas, to watch for and address any unsafe driving.

"Please remember to always lock your car doors, place purchases and other belongings in the trunk, and if possible, take them with you into the next store," stated a release from the Flower Mound Police Department.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments