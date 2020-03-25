COVID-19 has created a need for Christian Community Action unlike anything it's ever seen.
It's also led to some important changes in operation.
The Lewisville-based nonprofit, which serves Denton, Collin, Dallas, Tarrant and Wise counties, has already made changes to its food pantry service and plans to make more next week.
Typically CCA's food pantry is closed on Mondays except for seniors. But with the spread of the novel coronavirus forcing them to stay at home, CCA volunteers are now packing groceries on Mondays and delivering them to the seniors' homes.
Cherie Hoover, CEO executive assistant, said volunteers are delivering to approximately 115 seniors.
Tuesdays through Saturdays, the food pantry would bring in 10 families every 15 minutes to shop for food. But to help practice social distancing CCA is only allowing one family at a time.
Next week CCA will move to a drive-thru process in which CCA volunteers will deliver pre-packaged food, plus some perishables such as milk and eggs, to the clients' cars.
“We don't like it, but we have to limit exposure,” Hoover said. “We wanted to give our clients two weeks for the new process.”
Hoover said in terms of the food pantry supply, it will need help getting replenished. She said while CCA gets a lot of its food from the North Texas Food Bank, it won't get enough to handle the anticipated need. She said CCA provides 700 meals each week, and whatever it doesn't get from the food bank CCA has to cover the rest.
“Our greatest need is monetary donations,” Hoover said. “With that we can buy additional food, plus empty boxes and supplies.”
Hoover said more volunteers are needed, especially for the curbside delivery. They're also needed for the other services CCA provides, such as clothing and financial assitance.
“And we're anticipating our needs to grow as more people start losing their jobs,” Hoover said.
She said the volunteerism has increased, which has been one silver lining in this whole situation.
“It almost brought me to tears to see the volunteers here,” Hoover said. “They're here not because they have to but also because they want to.”
For information on how to help go to ccahelps.org.
