For Outstanding Citizenship Award winners, it's all about love for Flower Mound

Al Picardi loves volunteering so much that he once got questioned by police about it.
But it’s that dedication that made him an easy choice for one of Flower Mound’s highest honors.
Monday, Picardi received the town’s Lifetime Achievement Outstanding Citizenship Award, the second resident to be recognized with the honor since it began last year.
That announcement followed two other award presentations. Angie Cox won the Outstanding Citizenship Award in the individual category, and the Cross Timbers Rotary won the award in the group category.
Picardi has been a volunteer for the Friends of the Flower Mound Library, The Summit Club and The Flower Mound Foundation, as well as previously serving on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board.
Other volunteer efforts include working the polls during elections, cooking hot dogs with the Summit Club at various town events, serving as a soccer coach, being a PTA member and band booster club member and recently organizing a blood drive for a local veteran who was injured in a crash in 2018.
“He has a reputation as being someone who is fair, honest and dependable and acts with integrity,” said Don McDaniel, chairman of the selection committee. “He’s been active in making Flower Mound a better place to live for at least the last 27 years.”
For Picardi, it’s just part of being a Flower Mound resident.
“I’m completely surprised,” Picardi said after the announcement. “Yes I’m busy, but I don’t know that it rises to this level. I’m just having fun in Flower Mound.”
Picardi recalled a time when he was replacing an old brick on the pathway at the Flower Mound Public Library with a new one with someone’s name engraved on it.
“I was out there with a saw one night around 9:30 at night one night,” Picardi said. “I had been working about an hour when an officer came up to me to ask what I was doing. I just explained that I’m putting new bricks in the walkway. It was a funny story.”
Angie Cox
Cox became the fifth winner of the individual award.
Cox, who is on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, also serves with the Women of Flower Mound organization, Friends of the Flower Mound Library, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful and the Lewisville Education Foundation, among others. All while owning multiple businesses.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award in the community that I love,” Cox said.
After the recognition, Cox said she spends between 20 and 30 hours a week volunteering, including her time on the school board.
“I try to do something for a nonprofit every week,” Cox said. “Sometimes it’s with my family, and sometimes it’s just me. I just try to be active every weekend when help is needed.”
Her list of volunteerism over the years has also included Communities in Schools, Lewisville Board of Realtors, Flower Mound and Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, booster clubs, PTAs, the Parks, Arts and Library Services Board (now the Parks Board) and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Cox acknowledged other volunteers in the town for their service.
“That’s what I love about Flower Mound is the impact of what we do to make this a great place to live,” Cox said.
Cross Timbers Rotary
The Cross Timbers Rotary serves Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Double Oak, Copper Canyon, Bartonville, Lantana and Argyle.
Chuck Elsey, immediate past president of the Rotary, recalled how the idea of the club began in 2015 when six people had a conversation inside of a local bank. Today there are 115 members.
“We said we wanted to be impactful, have fun and have as little drama as possible,” Elsey said. “This is our fifth year, and we’ve managed to do all of those things.”
The Rotary Club performs various service projects throughout the year. Among the highlights for 2019 has been giving grant money to 17 nonprofit organizations.
The organization also started the Rhythms at the River Walk event on the third Saturday of September.
“They are relatively new to the town, but they have made an incredible splash,” McDaniel said. “They are engaging of their members, they are engaging with the rest of the community. They are business leaders, social leaders and elected officials. And they are a powerhouse.”
The awards
All of the winners will receive a perpetual wall plaque to be displayed at Town Hall, an engraved trophy, an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Public Library and a spotlight feature on the town’s website.
Individual winners receive a one-year pass to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest and an invitation to various town events. Each member of the winning group wins a day pass to the CAC.
There were 19 nominations this year – 15 individuals and four groups.
McDaniel said the selection committee is requesting that the Town Council add a youth category – ages 17 and under – for next year.
“Each year we’ve had nominees that have been very worthy of being nominated and being recognized,” McDaniel said. “But because they’re younger, they don’t have the depth of experience, the longevity of service that some of the older folks have had with the town.”
He said the committee would also like for the committee to expand to seven members from its current six.
