Former Flower Mound Town Councilman Jim Pierson was arrested Friday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Bond was set at $25,000 for each charge.
It was announced at the May 12 Town Council meeting that Pierson had resigned effective immediately. He did not give a reason at the time of his resignation.
Flower Mound police confirmed that week that Pierson was under investigation but did not say what he was being investigated for. Later the Denton County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation.
Pierson was elected to Place 1 in 2019.
The Town Council has begun interviewing applicants to fill the Place 1 seat and will continue interviews Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.