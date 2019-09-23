Tom Hayden, former mayor of Flower Mound, was arrested in Lewisville on Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Hayden, 52, served as mayor from 2012 to 2018 and joined the Town Council in 2009.

More to come.

