Collin/Allen Memorial 2019

Close $100,000 hole-in-one winner, Dean Ueckert (far left) standing with his sponsored hole sign and team. He’s pictured with Raymond David, John Slaughter, and Dave Espen.

 Courtesy of Southwest Displays and Events

Dean Ueckert, a two-term mayor of Lewisville, came within six inches from winning $100,000 for a hole-in-one at The Third Annual Collin/Allen Memorial earlier this month.

"The Collin/Allen Golf Tournament is a great fundraising event with opportunities for everyone to have fun and a chance to win up to $300,000," said Ueckert, former mayor and owner of Ueckert Insurance. "Even a 25-plus handicapper like myself can get lucky. On hole No. 16, a 185-yard par 3, the ball landed in the middle of the green, rolled, hit the stick then stopped six inches away. Very close, but no cigar or cash. Overall, it was a great event.”

The annual event, hosted by Denton Country Club, allows players the chance to win hole in-one prizes while benefiting the Denton and Lewisville Independent School District’s Education Foundations.

In its beginning three years, the golf event has raised over $250,000 for Denton County kids pursuing college careers.

For more information on The Annual Collin/Allen Golf Event, email southwestdisplays@gmail.com or visit dpsf-lefgolfevent.org.

