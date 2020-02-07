Carol Kyer and Kathy Duke know about Vernell Gregg and her contributions to Lewisville ISD.
And they want future students to know about her as well.
Kyer and Duke, both former members of the LISD Board of Trustees, sent a letter to the board this week to request that the elementary school being built on Josey Lane in Carrollton be named after Gregg.
The new campus is expected to be open in the fall of 2021.
Kyer and Duke encouraged the board to consider an exception for Gregg, who has been a part of the LISD community, both as a teacher and as a volunteer, for 39 years. Gregg has said she plans to move to South Texas this spring to be closer to her family.
“We believe that because of her commitment to LISD in the past 39 years, she is worthy of having the next new elementary school in the district named in honor of her,” the letter stated.
Gregg started working for LISD as a teacher in 1981 at Degan Elementary School and later taught at DeLay Middle School before retiring in 1997.
Gregg served on the school board from 2006 to 2012, and she was board president from 2011-12.
The letter noted several of Gregg’s accomplishments. She brought a remedial reading program to her classroom for students with reading difficulties.
She advocated for LISD to begin the Accelerated Reader and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). AVID helps students prepare for college by focusing on critical thinking and inquiry-based learning. It also provides guidance on the type of classes that would be beneficial when applying for college. The program is now on 17 campuses.
Gregg helped bring a strategic planning program to LISD.
She is one of the co-founders of the Committee to Commemorate MLK Day, which, along with Lewisville ISD, has presented the North Texas Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration for the last 27 years. She helped bring to the district an art, essay and photography contest.
Gregg also brought to the district the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair.
“We believe that Mrs. Gregg exemplifies a true community icon,” the letter states. “It is easy after serving in a high-pressured volunteer position such as a school board trustee to sit back and retire from any community volunteer opportunities. She has not done that – she continues to be in charge of the ‘Commemorate MLK Day’ program, mentoring with Communities in Schools of North Texas, working with the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association, serving as chairperson for the Lewisville Lake Symphony and other numerous LISD Committees including LISD Bond Committee and LISD’s New Diversity Council.”
The letter states Gregg has won various awards over the years, including LISD’s Champions for Children Award in 2014, The President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Obama in 2016, and numerous scholarships named in honor of her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.