On Saturday, town staff and volunteers from the community will repaint the faded and chipped areas of the Fort Wildflower playground, located at 600 Spinks Road. The project is anticipated to begin around 9 a.m. and is estimated to re-open to the public by 1 p.m.
Fort Wildflower to temporarily close Saturday
