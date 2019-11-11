Fort Wildflower
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

On Saturday, town staff and volunteers from the community will repaint the faded and chipped areas of the Fort Wildflower playground, located at 600 Spinks Road. The project is anticipated to begin around 9 a.m. and is estimated to re-open to the public by 1 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments