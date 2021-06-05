Derek France will become Flower Mound's next mayor after defeating Itamar Gelbman in Saturday's runoff election.
France secured 56.6 percent of the votes (3,361 votes) to Gelbman's 43.4 percent (2,575 votes).
France led after early voting with 57.1 percent of the votes.
France will take over for Steve Dixon, who opted not to seek reelection.
The election canvass will be held at a Town Council meeting on June 15 when France will be sworn in. There will be a reception for France and Dixon, as well as recently elected Mayor Pro Tem Jim Engel, who will serve another term after not drawing an opponent in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.