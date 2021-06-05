Derek France will become Flower Mound's next mayor after defeating Itamar Gelbman in Saturday's runoff election. 

France secured 56.6 percent of the votes (3,361 votes) to Gelbman's 43.4 percent (2,575 votes).  

France led after early voting with 57.1 percent of the votes. 

France will take over for Steve Dixon, who opted not to seek reelection. 

The election canvass will be held at a Town Council meeting on June 15 when France will be sworn in. There will be a reception for France and Dixon, as well as recently elected Mayor Pro Tem Jim Engel, who will serve another term after not drawing an opponent in May. 

