Flower Mound's next mayor won't be decided for a few more weeks.
Derek France and Itamar Gelbman are headed for a runoff after nobody received more than 50 percent of the votes in Saturday's mayoral election.
France ended the election with 40.6 percent of the votes (2,838 votes) to Gelbman's 24.2 percent (1,689 votes). Cheryl Moore finished with 17.4 percent (1,219), followed by Stephanie Bell (13.3 percent, 931) and Jehangir Raja (4.4 percent, 310).
The runoff election will take place June 5. Early voting runs May 24 to June 1.
For full results across the county go to votedenton.com.
