Through early voting numbers, Derek France leads in the race for Flower Mound mayor with 40.8 percent of the votes (1,794 votes).
Behind him is Itamar Gelbman at 26.7 percent (1,176 votes), followed by Cheryl Moore (15.5 percent, 682 votes), Stephanie Bell (13.5 percent, 593 votes) and Jehangir Raja (3.6 percent, 156 votes).
Since there are more than two candidates in this race, a candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid a run-off election.
