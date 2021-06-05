Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Derek France leads Itamar Gelbman through early voting in the race for Flower Mound mayor.

France has secured 57.1 percent of the votes (2,497 votes) to Gelbman's 42.9 percent (1,878 votes). 

More to come.

