While there are still many unknowns about a possible fine arts center in Flower Mound, one thing has become clear.
If the town moves forward with a center, a partnership will likely be needed to fund it.
Thursday night Webb Management, the firm hired by the town to perform a feasibility study for a possible center, discussed its findings with about 60 residents and town officials.
A big portion of the conversation had to deal with financing a center.
A more accurate cost estimate will come later. But when developers for Lakeside Village proposed a fine arts center as part of the project last year the preliminary price tag was $29 million. Coppell’s center, which is set to open this spring, cost $17 million.
Regardless of the number, one finding from the study was that doing it alone is unlikely for Flower Mound.
“We heard that local leaders are very nervous and have a limited appetite for big capital projects with significant ongoing funding requirements,” said Duncan Webb with Webb Management.
Those in attendance said the town needs to take multiple approaches to partnerships.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest, one of three councilmen at the meeting, said the town should start by reaching out to its neighbors. Especially toward the west where the population is expected to jump in the next decade.
“I think the funding mechanism will get a little bit easier for the town because we’ll have more revenue coming in,” Forest said. “But we’ll hopefully be able to convince maybe the Argyles, maybe the Double Oaks that don’t have the resources we do to come in and help out. We have to have more discussions with those communities.”
Forest and others said large corporations should be part of the conversation, too.
“Approach Toyota or some really big partners in the area that might have some actual money to defray some of the cost and convince our neighbors,” said Flower Mound artist Eilene Carver.
Several in attendance pointed to what other cities have done in terms of partnerships. For example, Lewisville partnered with Medical Center Lewisville for MCL Grand.
While funding is unclear, the firm’s findings suggest there is a need for a facility in the town.
For example, he said of the permanent indoor arts facilities in the town that have a seating capacity of 75 to 2,500 seats, all of them are parts of either schools or churches.
Further, 10 local performing arts organizations were interviewed about where they rehearse and perform. Nearly all of those locations are outside of Flower Mound.
Data indicates there is a strong fine arts participation in the town. And Thursday night’s attendance supported that. A wide spectrum of visual and performing artists attended, including those from Voices of Flower Mound, Visual Art League of Lewisville, The Cross Timbers Artists Guild, ARThouse and a few youth musicians.
Nancy Lawrence, who belongs to the Cross Timbers Artists Guild and the Lewisville Arts Guild and is an LISD art teacher, advocated for more gallery space, adding that LISD students have their district showings at MCL Grand in Lewisville.
“It would be nice if Flower Mound was the one bringing people in,” Lawrence said. “My dream is that Flower Mound is the destination. Flower Mound has to go everywhere else. Lewisville, Lake Dallas and Denton, Grapevine and everywhere else is getting those opportunities.”
Webb said if the decision is to move forward with a center, a business plan will include conversations about partnerships.
“It’s clear that a stand-alone project in your community today in your current economic and political environment ... (it’s) not going to happen,” Webb said. “So in order to get the thing that might make sense we’re going to have to find partnerships.”
Webb said the firm will take the input from the audience and come up with a recommendation in March or April.
