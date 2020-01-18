Double Oak resident Billie Garrett announced her candidacy for the Double Oak Town Council. Below is her announcement:
Resident Billie Garrett has announced her candidacy for one of three open council seats in the May 2 Double Oak municipal election.
After being appointed by Council to fill a vacant one-year term in May 2019, Garrett quickly rose to the challenge, objectively contributing and guiding her community towards the highest and best decisions possible.
From a young age, Garrett was taught the importance of volunteering. She is passionate about maintaining the “small town feel” of Double Oak, and regularly seeks opportunities to promote community involvement. Garrett plans to continue her philanthropic legacy by always striving to do what is best for Double Oak, by finding innovative ways to serve the greater Denton County area, and by initiating relationships with more of her neighbors.
“When Neal and I moved to Double Oak in 2011, I immediately got involved with the Double Oak Women’s Club (DOWC). It didn’t take long for the ladies to figure out that I had a hard time saying ‘no’ and I have been serving on the board ever since! I grew up in Clearwater, Kansas, and Double Oak reminds me of ‘home’ Following the Town Parade our first Fourth of July here, I looked at my husband and told him we were never moving again.”
In addition to serving on Town Council, Garrett is highly recognized for her volunteer positions as town treasurer as well as her various positions on the DOWC Board. As past president, treasurer and historian for the local Women’s Club, Garrett is arguably one of the most well-known volunteers in our community. During her time as president, Garrett provided leadership for the largest grossing DOVFD Support Auction to date, assisted with a Sold-Out Casino Night Fundraiser, and solely organized and managed the Community Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt.
When Garrett is not working as a CPA or volunteering at a DOWC event, she is spoiling her grandkids, cheering on her Wichita State Shockers, cycling, hosting BBQs, supporting her husband Neal at the racetrack, or snuggling her two fur babies.
