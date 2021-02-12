Former Flower Mound Town Councilman Itamar Gelbman issued the following press release Friday regarding his plans to run for Flower Mound mayor in the May 1 election:
My name is Itamar Gelbman, earlier this week I filed to run for mayor.
Flower Mound is a great town in the heart of one of the fastest-growing metroplexes in the nation. Flower Mound is known nationwide for our parks, open spaces, proximity to the airport, and our excellent public schools. We are also known for being one of the safest towns in the county.
In my previous tenure on council, I fought for many things including the following: government transparency, fiscal conservatism, Smart Growth, lower density, higher standards, and stopping eminent domain from encroaching on the rights of private residents. I was also proactive in initiating and passing one of the state's strictest sex-offenders ordinance.
Since 2018, Flower Mound residents have made it clear: we want our council and staff to be loyal to our residents and not to the developers. Our current council comprises very talented individuals who care for our town's future and our residents. Their voting records reflect it. We must continue electing proven resident advocates such as myself.
I was born in New York and moved to Israel at a young age, where I grew up and served as an officer both in the Israeli Army and in the police department. Since moving back to the states, I have started multiple successful companies created hundreds of high-paying jobs, and I also serve our state as an officer in the Texas State Guard.
I am a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an exclusive networking organization for executives, which I plan to leverage on to attract high-paying employers to the area.
I am a pilot for a hobby and also am a member of the Dallas Gun Club. My wife and I have been living in Flower Mound since 2013, together with our four kids (15, 14, and twin boys 6 years old), two dogs, two goats and two donkeys.
There is plenty more I would like to tell you about myself and my vision for our town, I will appreciate it if you reach out to me, either on the phone, email, or social media, and I hope we can plan on meeting in person.
Phone: (214) 799-0222
Email: gelbman4fm@gmail.com
Facebook: Itamar Gelbman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.