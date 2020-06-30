Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on Lakeside Village, a mixed-use development encompassing about 35 acres overlooking Grapevine Lake.
Lakeside Village, a Realty Capital project, is located to the south of the current Lakeside DFW development and will add more than $1 billion in taxable value.
When complete, it will contain up to seven restaurants with lake views, an outdoor music performance area, commercial office space, a boutique hotel, high-end residences, and additional miles of trails.
Realty Capital representatives first began the planning for Lakeside Village almost 10 years ago, and used residents’ ideas to help shape their vision. Some of the ideas they included were restaurants with a lake view and having lots of usable public spaces.
More updates about this development will be posted, when available, at www.flower-mound.com.
View a Lakeside Village Flyover video here.
