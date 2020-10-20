Earlier this year, I was made aware of multiple incidents of hateful graffiti in town against residents, and I had issued a public statement in March 2020.

Again, last week, residents reached out to me regarding stickers, from Patriot Front, across town that possibly represent hate and racism.

I know that sometimes when we dwell on something too much, it becomes unnecessarily bigger, which we wouldn’t want. At the same time, if it is ignored, it can build on itself.

I want my message to be loud and clear. We are not a town of graffiti; we are definitely not a town of hate.

I condemn any and all, such acts and thoughts.

The Town Council and every resident of Flower Mound needs to let the entire community know that our town has “zero-tolerance” for any kind of discrimination or hate against any person or group.

Sandeep Sharma is mayor pro tem for the town of Flower Mound.

