Many in Denton County are familiar with the delicious snow cones served by Blake Pyron at Blake's Snow Shack of Sanger.
This young Texas entrepreneur opened shop in 2015, and has sold countless snow cones accompanied by an encouraging smile. Blake has also traveled the country earning recognitions for his visionary leadership and encouraging others. By reading the "About Blake" on his website, blakessnowshack.com/about.php, you will learn more about Blake, including the fact that he has Down Syndrome. Yet far more importantly, he has never been limited and is a tremendous role model for all Texans.
There are many incredible individuals who we share our communities, schools, homes, and hearts with, and some like Blake, are differently-abled. But can you imagine a world in which those who are differently-abled are not limited? A world that sees Blake as special because he started his own business, not because he has Down Syndrome.
Without question, special populations in our society often struggle with inclusion. I have always found that ironic as they experience life with tremendous purity of heart and a deep love for others. So why can inclusion be so difficult and how can we bridge that gap?
For many parents, sports are a wonderful opportunity to learn the value of being a part of a team, contributing to a common goal, and focusing on using one’s abilities in synchronizations with others. It has certainly been a significant building block in both of my daughters’ confidence, growth, and mental and physical development. From basketball to soccer and dance and gymnastics, Beth and I have spent countless hours watching practices, cheering on game day and even coaching.
However, as we watched our girls participate in sports, it was a gift that far too often we took for granted – simply running on the field, kicking a ball, the fostering of friendships on and off the field, etc. However, for kids who have physical and mental disabilities, these critical experiences in life often find them being spectators instead of participants.
One of my very favorite ways to impact inclusion and provide an opportunity to be a part of the team is Special Olympics. This worldwide organization was founded on the principle that no one should miss the opportunity to play and ever be excluded because of an intellectual disability. Team sports are vital, not just for positive childhood development, but they serve as a fundamental building block in life. Special Olympics Texas is committed to providing this opportunity for everyone to get into the game through training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for both children and adults.
Furthermore, as many parents are aware, sports can also be an expensive endeavor. Families with special needs experience higher costs of living than the average family, and adaptive activities are inherently more financially demanding. However, Special Olympics provides sporting opportunities free of charge because of the generosity of others, including law enforcement who are the largest financial contributors and public awareness ambassadors to Special Olympics. Over $600 million has been donated to Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run that includes multiple platforms to encourage acceptance and hope.
When Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim steps up to help local special athletes with the help of Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel and Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, I am also eager to join them and blessed to serve as an Honorary Chair for this very special occasion. We are all hosting the annual Special Olympics Steak N Stetson event on Saturday, April 4 at Circle R Ranch. This is a fun, welcoming gathering that is a vital resource to bring inclusion to our own community and to lift up more than 15,000 area special athletes. Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Casillas will be there to share his experiences in team sports and why we must never underestimate what Special Olympics means to not just these athletes and their families, but how all of us can benefit from helping others on and off the field.
Please consider being a part of this magical evening, and learn more at sotx.org/event-detail/steak-stetson-12833193.
I also want to share that Lewisville High School recently earned a significant honor that speaks loudly about the heart and vision of its students. Last November, LHS was named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, one of only 200 campuses across Texas in 11 years!
The Special Olympics Texas Unified Champion Schools program encourages inclusion and friendships among students with and without intellectual disabilities through a unified environment that includes fitness and sports. LHS Principal Jeffrey Kais stated "this is a testament to the dedication LHS shows for the entire student body. LHS is so diverse and yet our students function as one organization: Farmers!"
It is an honor to serve you in the Texas House of Representatives. If you would like to share a thought, please call me at 512-463-0688 or email tan.parker@house.texas.gov.
