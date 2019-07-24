This year a large volume of hay has been produced around Denton County due to the extremely wet year we have had.

After we finally were able to get some higher nighttime temperatures back in May, hay season has been going full steam ahead. Some producers were even able to cut before May, taking advantage of the very good stand on cool season ryegrass that was available in some fields. The only problem has been dodging the storms, to make sure hay can get cut, raked and baled without a rain event.

This is a great time for producers to sign up for our annual hay clinic on Sept. 19, 2019 at the North Texas Fairgrounds. This free hay clinic will have a lot to offer. We will have an equipment showcase from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and provide a meal before Dr. Vanessa Olson presents information on hay production, establishment, and control options for unwanted grasses and weeds.

Dr. Olson is a Texas A&M AgriLife Associate Professor and Forage Extension Specialist that is stationed at the Research and Extension Center in Overton. She authors the “Forage Fax” blog and provides forage information to producers and county extension agents.

I know it has been a busy year for many producers in the hay field. As one producer told me the other day at church, “I’ve had enough hay baling, and am ready to call it quits”. This clinic will also include free hay testing for producers to check and see the quality of this year’s hay, and even compare different cuttings to see which hay is the best.  To take advantage of the opportunity, all you have to do is take your hay sample by Dennis’ Farm Store between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10. Then come to the hay clinic on Sept. 19 to get your results.

Space for this program will be limited due to the size of the facility so registration is required. Be sure to sign up soon. To register contact Robin Hill at the county extension office. 940-349-2894

Zach Davis is a Denton County Agriculture & Natural Resource Agent.

