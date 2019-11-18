Flu season is in full swing. The Walgreens Flu Index – an interactive, weekly report ranking the top markets and states for flu activity in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico) – indicates that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently among the top 10 markets across the country for the highest incidence of flu activity.
While each flu season is unpredictable and we never know how severe it will be or how long it will last, we do know that getting vaccinated with a flu vaccine provides the best form of protection against influenza for you and your loved ones.
Here are the most frequently asked questions we hear in our pharmacies and what you need to know as flu activity increases.
When should I get a flu shot?
The flu shot can take up to two weeks to become effective, so it is recommended that you get your flu shot as early as possible each flu season before it is prevalent in your community. And if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it’s not too late. With holiday travel and family gatherings just around the corner, getting your flu shot should be on the top of everyone’s to-do list. Flu season can last into the spring months.
Who does the flu shot protect?
The flu shot protects both individuals who get it as well as those people they come into contact with, including loved ones. Getting vaccinated against the flu may help protect those around you whose immune systems are compromised as well as infants who are too young to be immunized.
Does the flu shot prevent the flu?
The flu shot is the best defense against the flu, but it does not eliminate the risk of contracting the virus altogether. However, flu vaccination has been shown in some studies to reduce severity or duration of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.[1] According to the CDC, a flu vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40 percent and 60 percent among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.
How much do flu shots cost?
At Walgreens, the flu shot is free to the patient with most insurance plans.Individuals paying cash should check with their doctor or pharmacist for specific cost information.
How does the flu spread?
The flu virus spreads from person-to-person via physical contact and may live on surfaces you interact with every day, such as doorknobs, phones and toys. Be cognizant of touching your mouth, nose, or eyes after being in contact with someone exhibiting flu-like symptoms or these surfaces and wash your hands often. Remember, though, the flu vaccine is still the best defense against the influenza virus.
What are the symptoms of flu?
The most common symptoms of flu are fever, cough, and sore throat. Symptoms can also include body aches, headache, chills, runny nose and fatigue. Symptoms may last from a few days up to a week or more.
Can the flu vaccine give me the flu?
No, a flu shot cannot give you the flu. The vaccine is manufactured using what’s known as a “dead” or inactive virus, so it cannot cause anyone to get influenza as a result of receiving the vaccine.
Lusia Fumoso is a pharmacy manager at Walgreens in Dallas-Fort Worth. For more information or to find a pharmacy near you, visit walgreens.com or the Walgreens mobile app. Flu shots are available at all Walgreens pharmacies during pharmacy hours with no appointment needed. Vaccines are subject to availability, and state, age and health restrictions may apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.