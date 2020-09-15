We are living in extraordinary times. Our lives are so different today than they were this time last year. We stay at home, we wear masks when we do go out, we don’t shake hands, and, in fact, we work very hard to stay away from each other so that we maintain social distancing.
All of these are the inconveniences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We may not like them, we may even complain about them, but we have to live with them.
For many of our neighbors here in Denton County, the COVID-19 pandemic is much more than an inconvenience, it’s an emergency and some would say even a disaster. This has cost many of them their livelihoods and created insecurity when it comes to feeding their family or maintaining a roof over their head.
That’s where United Way of Denton County and its network of community partners has stepped in with assistance. Working with our community partners, we have worked diligently to feed the hungry and prevent evictions, ensuring our neighbors stay in their homes.
There is, however, still a lot of work to do to ensure that Denton County not only recovers from, but also thrives in the new post COVID-19 world. United Way of Denton County has a 65-year history of working collaboratively with private, public, and non-profit groups to identify and respond to the needs of our community.
To do all this, we rely on our faithful supporters, those donors and volunteers who step up when times are hard. Now, the need is greater than ever. The recovery from the current economic downturn will take time, but the needs of neighbors are not going away and, in many cases, will continue to increase.
With your help and support, United Way of Denton County wants to reimagine a new normal and rebuild for a better, more resilient Denton County. To accomplish this goal we must continue to reimagine our collaboration between private, public, and non-profit groups to drive real change, to work through our current challenges and prepare future crises.
United Way of Denton County is in it for the long haul, to bring people together, to help our community recover and thrive … united!
We can’t do it without you. Join us so we can continue to Respond United, Recover United, Reimagine United, Rebuild United and Live United for a stronger Denton County.
We Were Built for This… by people just like you. Donate to United Way of Denton County today or start an Employee Giving Campaign in your company.
Michael Thomson is the 2020 United Way of Denton County campaign co-chair. He serves as Fire Chief for the City of Highland Village. The 2020 United Way of Denton County Campaign is underway to raise critical funds for our community. To get involved, contact Kristin Jones at Kristin@unitedwaydenton.org. Learn more about United Way of Denton County at UnitedWayDentonCounty.org.
