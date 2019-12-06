Around this time every year, we begin the wonderful task of picking out gifts for family and friends. The seasonal traditions are part of what makes lasting memories for many families.
For businesses, this time of year is also among the most important. Their future can often rely on the success of the popular gift-buying season. That is why it is so critical to ask you to consider shopping locally.
Earlier this fall, I met with our 19 chambers of commerce in Denton County. One of their key missions is to promote their local businesses – especially at a time of significant online competition.
When you shop local, you are not only supporting that business, you are also supporting our tax base. Sales taxes are used to pay for additional police and fire resources, transportation and other fundamental needs in our thriving region. These businesses also pay property taxes that help diversify the tax base to keep costs lower for homeowners while helping government entities supply the services we have all come to expect.
Shopping local isn’t that hard to do in Denton County.
North Texas and, in particular, our county, offers a wide assortment of retail shops to fill any wish list. We have specialty shops that can cater to almost anyone. Just ask your local chamber of commerce. Each of the 19 would be more than willing to serve as a gift resource for you.
If buying a gift is not what you have in mind, consider donating to any one of our many nonprofit organizations. One in particular, United Way of Denton County, is running its annual campaign right now.
United Way of Denton County provides funding to organizations around the county and is a leader in working on key issues that affect all of us in one way or another – homelessness, mental health and veteran assistance.
United Way of Denton County’s vision is to create and sustain relationships that help identify and leverage community resources that help children, families, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and people affected by mental illness – making Denton County the best place to live and work.
United Way of Denton County is partnering with United Way Metropolitan Dallas to better serve the needs of a growing Denton County. The collaboration allows United Way of Denton County to expand its fundraising in southern Denton County where it already works with nonprofits, businesses, communities and educational institutions. In fact, the organization is adding new members to its Board of Directors to represent all of the county as it expands its outreach.
If you can, I’d invite you to also consider giving the gift of a donation to United Way of Denton County.
It would indeed be a gift that keeps on giving.
Crawford Road construction on horizon
The reconstruction of Crawford Road is now on the horizon, thanks to the partnership between Denton County, the Town of Argyle and the City of Denton.
For many years as your Pct. 4 Commissioner we worked with our engineers and the cities’ staffs to create plans to improve this important roadway. Residents in the region will see a new two-lane, undivided rural road with left-turn lanes at key intersections from Interstate 35W to U.S. 377, providing easier turn access to Country Lakes Boulevard, Skyline Drive, Carnegie Ridge, Taylor Road and into the Argyle Intermediate School on Eagle Drive. A roundabout is planned for John Paine Road.
This project, estimated to cost $3.46 million, has long been a priority for Precinct 4 as the area has grown. Crawford Road serves as a main passage way from Robson Ranch Road to U.S 377.
Thank you to the City of Denton for proposing to build a roundabout as well as the Town of Argyle for indicating they will manage construction improvements and assume all future maintenance of the road. I also want to publicly thank Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson for sharing my commitment to this project and helping to bring this project across the finish line.
Connect with us
If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is andy.eads@dentoncounty.com, and my office number is 940-349-2820.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.