Support your local shops this holiday season
As you begin to fill the wish lists of friends and family this season, please consider shopping at businesses in Denton County.
These businesses offer a smorgasbord of gifts for all ages and your support will help keep Denton County businesses thriving.
Your dollars also help support your communities. Sales taxes support local first responders in some communities and the local DCTA A-train in other communities.
Make your dollars count.
Highland Village
Christmas at the Ranch coming soon
Throughout the Christmas season, Doubletree Ranch Park will be turned into a winter wonderland with lights, ornaments and carriage rides. On Saturday, Dec. 8, there will be family friendly activities including Christmas carolers, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer and a children’s workshop. The event starts at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., so stop by and have some holiday fun.
Lewisville
Holiday Stroll in Lewisville set for Dec. 7
From pancakes and photos with Santa beginning at 8 a.m. to hay rides through Old Town until 8:30 p.m., the city of Lewisville has a full day of family events for the 2019 Holiday Stroll on Dec. 7.
This year’s holiday festival also features Christmas ornament painting, a Toy Run motorcycle ride, scavenger hunt, plaza movie, music, petting zoo and more.
The Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m.
Hickory Creek
Annual Hickory Creek tree lighting full of family fun
Join the city of Hickory Creek on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the annual tree lighting.
Snackin’ Wagon will provide refreshments; Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train offers rides; a Gingerbread House Contest engages the whole family; and Santa will stop by for a visit.
This holiday event will take place outside Hickory Creek Town Hall, so bring your family and indulge in some Christmas cheer.
Flower Mound
Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony celebrates 30 years
Join Flower Mound as we start the holiday season off with the 30th annual Christmas Parade.
On Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the “Twelve Days of Christmas” themed parade will have lighted floats parading down Spinks Road to Gerault Park. At Gerault Park, the holiday fun will commence with a tree lighting ceremony, choir performances, pictures with Santa, local vendors and food trucks.
Be sure to dress warm and, please, consider bringing canned goods to donate for a good cause.
For more information or to sponsor the event, please call 972-874-6276.
Women of Flower Mound plan Candlelight Tour of Homes
On Dec. 12, the Women of Flower Mound is hosting a Candlelight Tour of Homes featuring three estate-size homes decorated for the holidays.
During the home tour, Flower Mound High School acapella choirs will greet guests at each home with Christmas carols.
Following the tour, guests are invited to Bridlewood Golf Club for additional hors d’oeuvres, a dessert table and a Mistletoe beverage compliments of the Women of Flower Mound.
Proceeds from this year’s FUNdraiser will benefit the Women of Flower Mound Scholarship Fund. Almost $20,000 in scholarships were awarded by the Women of Flower Mound to local high school seniors last year.
Tickets are on sale now at womenofflowermound.org/rsvpmaker/candlelight-tour-of-homes-2019-08-04/,
Lake Dallas
Kick off the holidays with Lighting Up the Season
Start your holiday spirit with the City of Lake Dallas Lighting Up the Season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event at Lake Dallas City Hall will feature live performances by the Lake Dallas Middle School Choir and the Lake Dallas High School Jazz Ensemble. Enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and a free book with the Holiday Book Giveaway.
And Santa Claus will also arrive to visit with kids of all ages and light the city’s tree.
If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is bobbie.mitchell@dentoncounty.com and my office number is 972-434-4780.
