The events surrounding the death of George Floyd are shocking, upsetting, and unacceptable.
Over the past week, the Highland Village Police Department (HVPD) has received questions related to our policies specifically related to the use of force, training, reporting and monitoring. In addition to the numerous policies we have in place and the training that HVPD has in place, I cannot emphasize enough that our people genuinely care about people – all people!
We are true servants who have for years worked with and for our community to continue to make a positive impact. HVPD has many programs in place that respond positively to community needs and build relationships with our youth and adults. Some of those programs include our School Resource Officer Program, Special Treatment and Response Program, Police Involving Parents, and our community care-taking Emergency Care Attendant Program in partnership with the Highland Village Fire Department.
Here are the policies we have in place as we serve our community as well as frequently asked questions. If there is anything else you would like to know about us, please let us know!
Respectfully,
Doug Reim
Highland Village chief of police
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.