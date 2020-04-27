Following today’s announcement by Gov. Abbott, I’m happy to announce the town of Flower Mound will move forward with the next step toward reopening.
Please keep in mind, the town of Flower Mound follows the orders of Denton County, which takes direction from the State of Texas. While we can be stricter than the county and state, we cannot be more lenient. We believe the officials at those levels have the data and subject matter experts on staff to make prudent decisions that balance citizens’ health and livelihood.
I fully intend to continue amending the town’s orders so they will align with the county and state, to help get our economy back on track in a phased approach that keeps residents as safe as possible. In fact, the town has an amended declaration in the works to begin the next step.
I want to thank all residents for doing their part in stopping the spread. It has certainly not been easy, and no elected official wants to be in this position, asking people to stay home, away from their family and friends, their job and so much more.
Thanks to your efforts, the COVID-19 case count has remained low for Flower Mound and the town will take the necessary steps to align with the state’s orders and end the stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
Please visit the town’s website flower-mound.com/covid19 for further details as they are released and an amended disaster declaration is put in place.
Even though the town may be starting to reopen, please use common sense and practice good hygiene, social distancing and wear masks when appropriate. For those that are more vulnerable to COVID-19, consider staying at home longer, if necessary.
This reopening will only be successful if we continue to work together. As our state officials said today, we cannot take one step forward and two steps backward. We need to follow a safe and strategic game plan to resume our daily lives and activities.
