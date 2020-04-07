Flower Mound Deputy Town Manager Debra Wallace issued the following update regarding the town's finances amid the coronavirus:
The financial condition of the town of Flower Mound is very strong. Staff began working on the FY 2021 budget in February on the town budget and continues to develop it to provide to Town Council in July.
At the end of FY 2019, the general fund unassigned fund balance, or reserves, was $16.6 million, which is 26.85 percent of the general fund’s expenditure budget. If we annualize expenditures, this means the operating reserves would cover 3.27 months of budgeted expenditures. This assumes that there is absolutely no revenue coming in and no action taken to reduce expenditures.
In 2018, the town increased the required unassigned fund balance to 20 percent from 15 percent. This change was done primarily due to an increased reliance on the more volatile sales tax revenue source.
Sales tax and hotel tax are the revenue sources that are being hit the hardest and the quickest as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Unlike some of our surrounding communities, the town doesn’t rely as heavily on sales tax revenue and not at all on hotel tax revenue. As far as the pandemic and the estimated impact to revenue for this year’s budget, the largest revenue impact to the town will be a decline in sales tax.
However, it is too early to determine what that impact will be and for how long. The amount for the months of March and April will not be known until May and June due to the two-month lag in reporting and receipt of sales tax from the state.
In FY 2019, the town had $25.2 million in total sales tax revenue, and budgeted $26.8 million for this year. Approximately half of the total is for General Fund operations and the other half is special revenue funds which include: crime district, fire district, street maintenance, and park projects. sales tax currently makes up 19 percent of total budgeted revenues of the general fund with property tax revenue being 55 percent.
The town has already taken several steps to lower budgeted expenditures to offset against the anticipated loss of revenue. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, the Community Activity Center (CAC), library and senior center were closed to the public. With the loss of customers, and related revenue, from programming etc. the town furloughed 77 part time and seasonal employees who supported those services. With the closure of schools, 56 crossing guards are no longer working as well. Additionally, since the initial furloughs, 15 full time positions at the CAC and Library were furloughed as services levels declined further. On a weekly basis, the Town is reviewing the need for any further furloughs due to further decreases in service levels town wide; but doesn’t anticipate any currently.
The town implemented a hiring freeze except for public safety positions and critical infrastructure positions. Travel and conferences for the remainder of the fiscal year are canceled except for mandatory training for certifications and emergency responder training. Currently, there are 49 full-time positions and six part time/seasonal open positions. This amount includes eight police officers and one firefighter vacant positions.
Discretionary purchases are being monitored with postponement and/or cancellation of some budgeted expenditures. However, we continue to make the purchases needed to maintain our infrastructure, support our necessary operations and complete capital projects funded by dedicated funds (such as bond funds, dedicated sales tax) while providing the essential services to the residents of Flower Mound.
During these times, we understand that not only is the town realizing losses of revenue, but that it may be difficult for utility bill customers to meet the due dates on their bill. The Town of Flower Mound is charging late penalties, as required by town ordinance, but has currently suspended all disconnections for nonpayment. Once the town returns to business as normal, any unpaid bills will follow normal collection procedures.
We encourage all residents and businesses to pay all amounts as soon as they can to avoid penalties. If you need to make a payment arrangement, please contact utility billing staff at 972-874-6010.
Thank you,
Debra Wallace
Deputy Town Manager, CFO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.