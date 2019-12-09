The Denton County Democratic Party announced the appointment of its new Executive Director Lesly Gutierrez on Monday.

Gutierrez brings a wealth of community-organizing and election experience to the position, according to a press release from the party. She worked for the Wendy Davis and Hillary Clinton campaigns, plus various local ones. The daughter of immigrants, Gutierrez is dedicated to championing issues ranging from immigration to reproductive justice, the release states.

Chairwoman Angie Cadena said, “We know what’s at stake in 2020, and Texas is the biggest battleground state. I’m excited to have Lesly join our team. We need to bring in young, diverse voices to help guide our party in the future and I look forward to Lesly helping us do that.”

Cadena said, “Sandy Swan, our previous executive director, has been indispensable in our efforts to recruit new volunteers and ensure that the office’s operations were smooth.” Swan is leaving the post as she is stepping forward as a candidate.

The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within its communities through grassroots organization and education.

