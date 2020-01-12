Kristi Hassett announced she intends to seek another term for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 for the upcoming May 2 election. Hassett was elected to the LISD Board in 2014 and 2017.
“I want to continue to serve the community where I grew up and raised my family," Hassett said. "Being a voice for our students, staff, and community has been an honor and privilege.”
Communication is a keystone for Hassett, and she uses many avenues to keep lines open such as campus visits and school events, open dialog with other local officials, and advocacy for public education at the state and federal levels, according to a press release.
Hassett has taken an active role in focusing the board on student achievement beyond the STAAR tests through the use of program audits, a centralized, actionable dashboard to support students and monitor board goals.
Hassett is a 2017 Leadership TASB graduate, earning the distinction of Master Trustee, and she has been presented the Texas PTA Lifetime Award. She is also on the boards of TAMSA (Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessments) and MEaP (Make Education a Priority). These organizations keep her connected to statewide public education advocacy issues to better support students and staff. She also continues to serve in local organizations, including 100 Women Who Care, YMSL (Young Men’s Service League), and church youth group.
Hassett and her husband Mike are long-time members of the community. She has lived within LISD for 41 years. She went to Timber Creek Elementary, Milliken Middle School and graduated in the charter class of Marcus High School. Hassett earned her BBA from UNT with a concentration in strategic management. She worked for BancTec and FedEx before taking the opportunity to stay home and raise her family. Hassett has three sons; the oldest two attended Flower Mound High School and are now in college, and the youngest is at FMHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.