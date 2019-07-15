Authorities believe that a medical incident led to a crash at The River Walk in Flower Mound that killed a father Sunday night.
According to Flower Mound police a white SUV went off the road in the 4400 block of Riverside Drive and ended up in the river around 7:37 p.m. Sunday.
The driver, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office as 34-year-old Flower Mound resident Steven Morrow, was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m. Sunday.
His 8-year-old daughter was also in the car, but police said she was able to get out of the car and was not injured.
“We're going to evaluate the roadway and the vehicle, but all indications lead us to believe this was an unfortunate accident,” said Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department. “We believe a medical episode led to him leaving the roadway, which explains the erratic driving and him speeding up right before he entered the water.”
Jennings said witness accounts lead police to believe the driver may have had a seizure while he was driving.
Jennings said the car was ultimately submerged but not before the driver was removed.
Jennings said the cause of Morrow's death won't be known until the conclusion of an autopsy and a toxicology report.
“That will take a little bit of time,” Jennings said.
One of the responding officers was slightly injured when he broke the car window to get the driver out.
Jennings said officers will assist the daughter and her family as they grieve.
