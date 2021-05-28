Bryan Hucabee, 60, of Flower Mound, is being charged with the following in relation to Wednesday’s overnight standoff on Termaine Drive:
*Three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant (first-degree felony)
*One count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence (second-degree felony)
The second-degree felony charge stems from an offense against his wife prior to law enforcement’s arrival on scene Wednesday, police said.
The bond for all four charges was set at $350,000. Hucabee was transported to the Denton County Jail, where he is currently being held.
The three officers injured in the incident are Sgt. Adam Quintana, 14 years of service; Sgt. John Styne-Burns, 13 years of service; and Officer Gregory Hall, four years of service. All three are recovering and doing well.
The Flower Mound Police Department would like to thank the community for their thoughts, prayers, and tremendous support throughout this incident.
