The Lewisville ISD community made their voice heard on what calendar option they wanted to see for the 2020-21 school year.
And Monday night the LISD Board of Trustees agreed.
The board approved Option 2, which includes a school start date of Aug. 12, 2020.
The district staff had presented three calendar choices – options 1 and 2 were standard calendars, and option 3, known as the “election” calendar, called for Nov. 2-3, 2020 to be holidays as they coincide with election day. Officials said the idea was to reduce the distractions that come with having schools serve as voting sites and to make it easier for voters to access the site.
Option 2 received the most votes in an online survey with 4,079 votes. Option 1 received 3,579 votes, and Option 3 received 2,860 votes.
Among the key differences is that Options 2 and 3 called for the first day of school to be Aug. 12, a Wednesday. Option 1 had the first day of school Aug. 11.
The winter holiday break was set for Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 in Options 1 and 3, and it was set for Dec. 21 to Jan. 6 in Option 2.
Option 1 called for spring break to take place March 8-12, whereas Options 2 and 3 set spring break at March 15-19.
The last day of school in Option 1 was May 20 while Options 2 and 3 had the last day to be May 26.
In Option 2, April 5 will be a holiday following Good Friday and Easter.
All three calendar options include 176 regular and early release days, five or six professional learning days, three teacher work days and two bad weather days.
Trustee Allison Lassahn said would support what the majority of the survey takers favored and go with Option 2.
Board President Katherine Sells showed her appreciation for the 10,518 people who voted in the survey.
“I want to thank the community who took the time to take the survey,” Sells said. “When you look at the numbers, it's not just one (option) that stood out. And this really helps us in making a decision.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.