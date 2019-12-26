The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Division will offer free Christmas tree recycling from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 5 at Gerault Park, located at 1200 Gerault Road.
The recycling program will be offered to residents only, and will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees cannot be flocked, and must have all the nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed. Residents who would like mulch are encouraged to bring their own containers.
For more information, call 972-874-PARK.
