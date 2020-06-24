The Highland Village City Council approved the first read of an ordinance adopting the speed limit TxDOT will set on FM 2499.
The city staff received a letter from TxDOT in March of its intent to change the speed limit zones on FM 2499 from FM 2181 to the Tarrant County line based on a speed zone study initiated by TxDOT’s Denton County area office.
TxDOT reevaluated the recommended speeds after the city objected to the recommendations. The city staff received a revised speed study and proposed speed limit recommendation, which adjusts the speed limit from the Highland Village northern corporate limit line to the northern part of the intersection of FM 2499/Northwood/Castlewood from 45 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour and the existing speed limit from the intersection of FM 2499/Northwood/Castlewood to the intersection of FM 2499/FM 407 will remain as currently posted.
TxDOT plans to install new speed limit signage soon.
Other business
The council received an update on the Kids Kastle project. The community build, originally scheduled for March 23-26 and March 31-April 5, was postponed due to COVID-19. At that time, staff was able to secure May 18-21 with Play By Design, LLC to construct Phase 1 of the project.
The city staff, consultants from Play by Design and contract construction workers were able to complete Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 will continue as a community build project on July 20-25. The city will follow CDC guidelines for the build. Visit SpeakUpHV.com for details and to sign up as a volunteer.
The council began discussion of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget with the capital improvement program, which is a five-year outlook of the capital budget. This provides the framework for consideration of the current year’s budget and resulting tax rate.
Budget discussions will continue at each meeting through July and August.
The council repealed sections of the State of Local Disaster previously approved by Council Resolution No. 2020-2884, to remain consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and to repeal the suspension of permits/licenses for peddlers and solicitors.
Section 1 of the resolution declaring the state of local disaster is not terminated and remains in effect.
The city staff provided the council an update on the city’s response to COVID-19. Emergency operations continues to monitor the situation through daily calls with federal, state and county partners. Updates can be found at www.highlandvillage.org/coronavirus.
