Highland Village restaurants and retailers that are open for business are able to place signage to inform the public of the services they are providing.
Signs are allowed through the duration of the COVID-19 disaster declaration. The installation of
“temporary bandit signs will be allowed up to the expiration of the declaration of the state of local disaster. Once the declaration expires or is terminated, all bandit signs shall be removed.
“Bandit signs” are signs on stakes that can be placed anywhere there’s soft enough ground to secure the stake, as long as they do not interfere with the site distance of vehicular traffic. They consist of the stake, and long lasting, weather-proof 4-mil corrugated plastic, a light weight polypropylene plastic material. Bandit signs such as, but not limited to, “business name”, “phone number”, “curb side service”, or “drive through open only”, etc. are allowed. Maximum size shall be 3 square feet bandit sign configuration is an 18-inch by 24-inch corrugated plastic sign mounted on a 10-inch by 30-inch metal stake.
Each business is allowed no more than three bandit signs along the frontage of any business, two bandit signs on each side yard of any business and two located at the rear yard of any business. Off-site bandit signs may be allowed as long as the location of the restaurants or retail business is contiguous within the development.
Permission of the property owner or the management company is required when signs are placed off-site of the establishment. No permit and/or fee is required by the city of Highland Village during the declaration of the state of local disaster.
The City of Highland Village Code Enforcement will monitor bandit sign placement throughout Highland Village. If you have any questions Code Enforcement can be reached at 972-899-5092.
