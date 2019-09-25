Tuesday the Highland Village City Council approved the final read of the FY 2019-
20 annual budget.
Assessed valuations came in at an overall 3.9-percent increase. The proposed base general fund budget expenditures total $18,260,005. A supplemental budget totaling $424,986 is also included.
The council also approved the current tax rate of $0.56302 per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year.
The council held a public hearing and approved the first read of an ordinance amending the use regulations in the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance by adding the use “vehicle storage or vehicle auction.”
The amendment provides a definition of vehicle storage or vehicle auction as
the storage, impoundment or parking of three or more operable motor vehicles on a lot, tract, or roadway for the purpose of holding such vehicles pending sale or distribution and provides the zoning districts where the use is permitted or permitted with a conditional use permit.
Vehicle storage on a public right-of-way or City street with the intent of auction or sale, as defined in the ordinance, is not allowed in residential zoning areas.
The council approved the first read of the ordinance by a vote of 6-1. The second read will be considered at the Oct. 8 City Council meeting.
The council approved the requested Community Waste Disposal rate increase. The contract with CWD allows an annual CPI rate adjustment in October of each year. The city’s five-year contract with CWD began in 2018, and this is the first requested rate adjustment.
Residents monthly bill will increase from $15.99 to $16.19, and for seniors (with the 10 percent discount) from $14.40 to $14.57, which is 1.3 percent overall increase.
During the Mayor and Council comments, Police Chief Doug Reim invited residents to attend the National Night Out event to be held at Doubletree Ranch Park from 5–8 p.m. Oct. 1.
In the City Manager Report, the HVTV Update, which was filmed inside the Olive Branch Tea Room inside the Painted Tree Marketplace, informed residents of the events taking place at National Night Out at Doubletree Ranch Park on Oct. 1, which include BBQ sandwiches by the CoServ Snackin’ Wagon for the first 100 attendees, a bike obstacle course and a Corn Hole tournament benefiting the Fallen Officer Fund.
The update also included information on Paper Shredding Day, which is scheduled for Sept. 28 and the final Concert in the Park featuring King George on Oct. 5 at Doubletree Ranch Park.
