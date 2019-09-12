Tuesday the Highland Village City Council held a public hearing and approved the first read of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-20.
Assessed valuations came in at an overall 3.9-percent increase. The proposed base general fund budget expenditures total $18,260,005. A supplemental budget totaling $424,986 is also included. The council also held a record vote and approved the current tax rate of $0.56302 per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year.
A recap of the Kids Kastle Design Day and the conceptual schematic design was shared with the council. Design Day for the Kids Kastle Community Build Project was held on Sept. 7. The consultant, Play By Design, began by visiting Highland Village elementary schools on Sept. 6 to gather ideas for the design of the new Kids Kastle playground.
Students drew their dream playground and provided the consultant their ideas in small group sessions. Saturday, residents attending Design Day entered Briarhill Middle School to find hundreds of student drawings lining the walls of the gymnasium.
Play By Design consultant, Laura Sehn, sought ideas for the re-design of the play area from the children in attendance and the parents. She then retreated to an office and began to draw the schematic design based on what she learned from children and parents. At 6:30 p.m. that evening residents returned to Briarhill Middle School for the design reveal.
Sehn walked attendees through the design, calling out the elements requested by the community.
“The best part of Design Day was seeing the children’s faces light up as they realized their ideas were incorporated in the new design,” stated Parks Director Phil Lozano.
Next steps for the Kids Kastle Community Build project includes receiving a 3D conceptual drawing of the design with costs associated, the request for volunteers to make up the committees that will help build the new play area, and seeking sponsorships. The demolition of the current Kids Kastle will likely take place in early November, after the Fall Festival Honoring Veterans.
A pickup event for the existing personalized items in the structure will be held and announced on city websites and media. SpeakUpHV.com is where residents can find all the information pertaining to the Kids Kastle Community Build Project.
The council unanimously approved the second and final read of two development ordinances. The first a change to the current zoning of the property at 1400 Highland Village Road from SF-15 Single Family Residential to a Planned Development for Single Family Residential. A concept plan and landscape plan was also included. The 2.702 acre development will include 11 homes and will be managed by a Homeowners Association.
The second development ordinance is for an application received from ECM Development on behalf of David Weekly Homes to amend the concept plan for the property located at 2601 Harlington Drive. The property is currently owned by the Lewisville Independent School District. David Weekly Homes has a contract with LISD to purchase the property for the development of approximately 72 single-family residential homes.
The developer is requesting an amendment to the existing Planned Development No. 8 to establish the proposed future lot layout. Chapel Hill Estates Phase 1 and 2 are adjacent to the property and also located in Planned Development No. 8.
During the Mayor and Council reports, Mayor Pro Tem Lombardo read a proclamation recognizing September as Live United Month in support of United Way of Denton County.
