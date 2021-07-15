The Highland Village City Council began discussion of the 2021-22 budget with a presentation from staff on year end projections and the proposed general fund budget along with supplemental requests.
The current fiscal year is expected to come in within budget providing a solid year end. Further budget discussions will take place through July and August.
The contract for the 2021 asphalt overlay project was approved at this meeting. The contract with Jagoe-Public company will include asphalt overlay for Sunday Haus Lane, Monday Haus Lane, Tuesday Haus Lane, Post Oak Drive, Russell Drive, and Remington Drive East. Jagoe-Public Company came in with the lowest bid at $148,295.06.
The council also approved a site plan package for a private storage building within the Valley Ridge Center. A storage building is an allowed use for the property.
During the mayor and council reports a swearing in ceremony was held for Officer Chip Foskey.
During the city manager and staff reports, the HVTV Update provided information on the #MyHighlandVillage campaign which focused on all the things to do in Highland Village this summer, including the Concert in the Park on Aug. 21 at Doubletree Ranch Park featuring King George.
The City Council early work session and regular session is available on HVTV (Spectrum 16; Frontier 43) and via website streaming at highlandvillage.org/hvtv. The meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the city website.
