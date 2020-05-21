The city of Highland Village has announced that the first phase of the Kids Kastle playground construction has begun.
The community build project was originally supposed to take place March 23-26, but with local disaster declarations and stay-at-home orders imposed because of COVID-19 the project was put on hold.
Last month the City Council discussed various options on how to proceed with the project. It decided to go with a modified community build plan where crews from the city and the Play by Design firm would put in the infrastructure. City officials said this option would cost the same as the current projection at $855,301.
City officials scheduled May 18-21 as work days for the firm Play by Design.
“We closely watched the orders from the county and the state hoping we’d be able to begin building the playground on May 18,” the city stated in a press release. “We were also closely watching the Kids Kastle site. Further delays would undo the prep work we’d already completed. Holes had been dug, equipment was onsite, tents were set up for work stations and more.
“When Governor (Greg) Abbott issued his Open Texas plan, we were on the road to beginning construction of the new Kids Kastle,” the city stated. “We confirmed with Play by Design and again began prepping to build Phase 1 on May 18 with adherence to CDC guidelines for construction projects.”
The city plans to have Phase 2 of the community build, with members of the community, in the late summer or early fall. Phil Lozano, parks director said it should take approximately six days to complete at that point.
According to the city, four consultants from Play by Design, 24 city employees and 10 construction contract workers are on the site.
“We are progressing quickly because of the organization of the site, the expertise of Play by Design consultants, and the talent and drive of City staff and contract laborers,” the city stated. “The goal is to have all the verticals up and all deck platforms screwed in place to secure the structural integrity of the playground. City staff will continue working after May 21 to prepare the site for a community build when it is safe to do so.”
