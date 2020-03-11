After 20 years of service to the city of Highland Village, City Manager Michael Leavitt has announced his retirement, effective Oct. 1.
Leavitt began working with the city in March 2000 as the public works director. He was appointed city manager in 2003. He has been instrumental in the development of Highland Village as one of the most dynamic cities in North Texas, a release from the city stated.
Under his leadership Highland Village has become a destination shopping and dining location with the development of The Marketplace at Highland Village and The Shops at Highland Village. These developments led to the growth in sales tax revenue from $437,400 in 2003 to $4,167,593 in 2020, which has been a past and present City Council goal in order to fund the needed growth in city services.
The public safety of residents improved with the transition from a volunteer fire department to a full-time, full-service department to meet the health and safety expectations of the community. The city’s trail system was developed providing a walkable and rideable connection throughout the city.
Doubletree Ranch was purchased with 4B sales tax funds and the city’s premier destination park, Doubletree Ranch Park, was developed. Leavitt has led the city with an eye toward innovation, customer service and fiscal responsibility.
The city’s ad valorem tax rate was reduced in 2017 after maintaining the same rate for the previous 17 years. Additionally, the exemption amount was increased from $50,000 to $75,000 for homeowners over 65 and disabled persons.
Leavitt is known in the region for his ability to see all sides of a situation and calmly resolve issues of any kind, the release stated.
“Mike has always led the city with the belief that a positive difference can be made in someone’s life each and every day. He has lived out this principle in his own career and, by example, has created a staff dedicated to the service of Highland Village residents, businesses and visitors. He has an infectious laugh that represents his personality. It has been my joy to work alongside Mike. He will surely be missed,” stated Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.
Leavitt has more than 33 years in the municipal government profession. The city said Leavitt will remain fully engaged through the 2020-21 budget process to lay the groundwork for the next city manager.
“I would like to thank the council, staff and our community for the trust placed in me to manage the operations of this city for the last twenty years. Leading our dedicated staff, team and family has been and continues to be an honor,” Leavitt said.
