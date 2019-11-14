Tuesday the Highland Village City Council approved funding for area nonprofit organizations.
Each year the council allocates funds to support the non-profit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village. City Resolution 2018-2729 sets out guidelines nonprofit applicants must meet in order to request funding for community services provided to the residents of the city.
The organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.
The following are the organizations receiving funding:
Family Service Organizations – Special Abilities of North Texas, Denton County Friends of the Family, Inc., Youth and Family Counseling, WTF-Winning the Fight, Chisholm Trail RSVP, Salvation Army – Lewisville, Denton County MHMR Center and SPAN, Inc./Meals on Wheels of Denton County
Children’s Service Organizations – CASA of Denton County, Inc., Communities in Schools of North Texas, PediPlace, LISD Education Foundation and Journey to Dream
Community Service Organizations – Friends of the Flower Mound Library, Highland Village Lions Foundation, Lewisville Lake Symphony and Studio B Performing Arts Center
The council held a public hearing and approved the first read of an amendment to the subdivision ordinance relating to the procedure for the approval of subdivision plats and plans.
The 86th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3167 which made numerous changes to the subdivision platting process. The bill, effective Sept. 1, required the city to make amendments to the subdivision ordinance. The bill is meant to force cities to speed up the plat/plan approval process by requiring the plat application to be placed on a scheduled meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission within 30 days of the official filing of the application.
The council will act to approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application not later than 30 days after the date the Commission votes to make its recommendation to the council. The bill also requires more information be provided when a plan or plat isn’t approved.
The second read of the ordinance will be considered at the Dec. 10 council meeting.
An update was provided by Public Works Director Scott Kriston on the Briarhill sidewalk project. In late 2018 a group of Marcus High School and Briarhill Middle School students approached the council and requested a sidewalk be installed on the west side of Briarhill Boulevard across the street from Briarhill Middle School. The council directed the students to speak with the property owners as the proposed sidewalk would encroach on existing fence lines and cause the removal of trees. A petition was created to seek resident support of the new sidewalk. In April 2019 staff presented four options.
The council directed staff to verify a four-foot sidewalk is constructible with adequate public right-of-way and space behind the existing curb. The staff confirmed the project’s feasibility with the need to replace existing resident fences and trees. The council directed the staff to move forward with taking bids for the project with an estimated cost of $80,000.
Parks Director Phil Lozano provided an update on the Kids Kastle Community Build project. The demolition of the existing Kids Kastle will go to bid in the next 30 days. The city is requesting bids for each piece of equipment to be included in the re-designed play area.
The current budget funds engineered wood fiber for the surface material of the play area. Unitary surfacing would meet the intent to provide an all-inclusive play area with the re-design. The staff presented two options, unitary surface paths mixed in with engineered wood fiber or unitary surfacing for the entire play area.
The council directed staff to continue with unitary surfacing for the entire play area. The addition of the unitary surfacing for the entire play area will be $288,155. The fundraising committee is seeking sponsors to fund the all-inclusive unitary surfacing for the new Kids Kastle. Sponsorship information and details can be found at SpeakUpHV.com under the Kids Kastle project page.
