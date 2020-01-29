Kids Kastle

Kids Kastle was constructed in 1994 and will be going through a rebuild.

 Courtesy of the city of Highland Village

Tuesday the Highland Village City Council approved the purchase of synthetic turf from Forever Lawn Texas for the surface of the new Kids Kastle playground in the amount of $273,427.35.

The turf will provide for an all-inclusive and all-abilities surface making the playground usable for all people. Additionally, the product provided by Forever Lawn Texas is anti-static making it safe for individuals with pacemakers and cochlear implants.

Kids Kastle playground will be built by the community in two phases, March 23-26 and March 31-April 5. After the completion of the community build the turf will be installed by Forever Lawn Texas.

For more information on Kids Kastle, visit SpeakUpHV.com.

In other business the City Council received the city’s racial profiling report confirming the police department’s compliance with state law governing racial profiling.

The law requires each law enforcement agency in the state to adopt a written policy on racial profiling and prohibit its practice, as well as submit a report containing the information compiled during the previous calendar year.

During mayor and council comments Fire Chief Michael Thomson presented certificates of recognition to middle school students Eli Will and Colin Robb for their willingness to go above and beyond to ensure the health and well-being of an elderly resident.

In the city manager report the HVTV Update informed residents of the Kids Kastle personalized tile, stones and fence picket pickup events. The events will be held at Unity Park in front of K-9 Kastle through Saturday.

