Tuesday, the Highland Village City Council received a presentation from Fire Chief Mike Thomson regarding a proposed regional fire training facility owned and maintained by the cities of Lewisville, Highland Village and the town of Flower Mound.
The proposed facility would be located in the city of Lewisville on the property of their current fire training facility.
The three cities would share the cost of construction and maintenance based on the size of each department.
“This approach has been successfully modeled between area cities and is the best use of taxpayer funds as the capital and operating costs are shared,” Thomson said.
The facility would benefit Highland Village firefighters by providing increased access to basic and advanced skills training.
The three cities will work to develop an agreement for the facility and bring to the council for further discussion with the 2021 budget process.
Parks Director Phil Lozano provided an update on the Kids Kastle Community Build Project. The city staff is working with Play By Design, LLC on the logistics for the playground build. The community can sign up to volunteer and be part of the build at the SpeakUpHV.com website by selecting “Come Build with Us.”
Sponsorships are requested for additional funding and food donations for the community build dates. Phase 1 will take place on March 23-26, and Phase 2 will take place March 31 to April 5.
Upper Trinity Regional Water District received their federal permit to build Lake Ralph Hall. The permit is the final permit needed to construct the lake. The UTRWD has worked with the USACE fornearly 15 years as they seek to meet the future water supply needs of the North Texas area.
City Manager Michael Leavitt shared with the council the city’s support of the Lake Ralph Hall project to meet the growing water demands of the area.
The UTRWD anticipates construction to begin later this year to have the lake in operation by 2025.
