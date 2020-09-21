A ceremony was held Sept. 19 to formally dedicate the pedestrian bridge at Doubletree Ranch Park the PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge.
The private gathering unveiled all the elements installed at the bridge to honor Hudson. A stone monument with a memorial plaque is placed at both entrances of the bridge. Additionally along the bridge there are letters from Hudson to his family, markers with the awards and honors Hudson received, and a storyboard detailing Hudson’s life in Highland Village and service to the country.
Across from the storyboard are two stone benches donated by the Highland Village Women’s Club. The Hudson family, friends and donors to the memorial attended the event.
Hudson, a Highland Village resident, was killed in action on April 16, 2005 while serving his country in Iraq. A resident committee of current and former Highland Village residents formed the Friends of PFC Aaron M. Hudson group and requested the city name an amenity after Hudson. The committee members are former Mayor Dianne Costa, former Planning & Zoning Commission chairperson Deedee Ricketts, former HVPD Captain Chuck Bahr and former Highland Village Women’s Club president Teresa Drown.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, following the guidelines established in the resolution pertaining to naming city facilities, unanimously approved recommending the City Council name the newly constructed Doubletree Ranch Park pedestrian bridge the “PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge.”
The council approved the naming at their meeting on Oct. 22, 2019. The committee set up a GoFundMe account in October 2019 to raise funds for the memorial. The goal was to raise $10,000 to pay for elements throughout the length of the bridge; to date the committee has raised $10,359.52 which will pay for the memorial pieces and any surplus will be donated to the city to pay for maintenance of the memorial bridge. The GoFundMe account will remain open through Sept. 25.
“The PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge will be in Highland Village for people to see for many years to come. All who walk, run or bike on the bridge will be able to read about and honor one of Highland Village’s own,” stated Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “Thank you Chuck Bahr, Dianne Costa, Deedee Ricketts, and Teresa Drown for having the idea and desire to make this memorial a reality.”
The PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge was funded and built by TxDOT in 2018 as part of the mitigation for the I-35E expansion project and the impacts it had on Highland Village. Through partnership with TxDOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, approval was given to name the bridge and place the memorial pieces.
