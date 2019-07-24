Tuesday, the Highland Village Fire Department was presented the National Weather Service StormReady recognition at the City Council meeting.
The StormReady program recognizes communities with communication and safety skills necessary to save lives and property before, during, and after a weather event.
To be certified StormReady a community must establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center; have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public; create a system that monitors weather conditions locally; promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars; and develop a formal hazardous weather plan to include training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
In the city manager report, Michael Leavitt presented the 2018 Unity Nonprofit of the Year video. Each year the Highland Village Business Association (HVBA) partners with the Flower Mound and Lewisville Area Chambers of Commerce for the Unity luncheon showcasing area nonprofit organizations. This luncheon provides attendees an opportunity to learn about these organizations, as well as volunteer opportunities, and awards one nonprofit as Nonprofit of the Year.
The HVBA contributes to this event by creating the theme and associated designs, all print material and marketing items, as well as videos for each of the three finalists. The 2018 Nonprofit of the Year is Ally’s Wish.
During early work session, the council began budget workshops for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget. The general fund budget includes a base budget of $18.3 million and $424,986 in supplemental requests. Budget workshops will continue at the Aug. 13 council meeting with the presentation of the utility fund budget.
