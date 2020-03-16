Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox issued a disaster declaration in response to continued concerns over COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The disaster declaration will remain in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. March 23. The declaration formally prohibits public or private community gatherings of 250 people or more.
Additionally, along with the recommendations of the Office of the Denton County Judge and the Denton County Department of Health and Human Services, the city strongly recommends canceling, rescheduling, or not attending events with more than 50 persons. Also it is recommended organizations that serve high-risk populations cancel gatherings of more than 10 people.
Read the full declaration at highlandvillage.org.
The city of Highland Village is taking the following steps:
·City offices remain open, however the public is encouraged to use the online services found on the city website or call to see if the city can provide the needed information or service over the phone.
·Municipal Court for March 26 has been canceled.
·The Robert & Lee DuVall Center is closed for public use through the duration of the disaster order. All community programs have been canceled and refunds will be provided to those who have already signed up to participate.
·The Kids Kastle Community Build project will be postponed to a yet to be determined later date.
·All city recreation programs, classes, events and activities are canceled through the duration of the disaster order.
·Senior All Star programming, events and trips has been suspended through the duration of the disaster order.
·The Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4, is canceled.
·The Fire Department Open House, scheduled for April 11, will be postponed to a later date.
·The city is recommending, but not requiring, residents cancel or postpone any gatherings of more than 50 people during the duration of the disaster order.
Currently, no one in Highland Village is being monitored, quarantined or has been diagnosed with the coronavirus/COVID-19, city officials said.
Since the public visits several city facilities, officials request anyone who has recently visited the countries with widespread, sustained transmission to not patronize city facilities for 14 days after their return. Furthermore, if they recently have visited these countries, they should self-quarantine at their home for 14 days, according to the CDC recommendations.
City facilities and programs will be evaluated according to a risk assessment by the Highland Village Emergency Operations and public health authorities. Residents should watch the city website and our social media channels for any additional announcements.
For information on how to prevent the spread of germs like COVID–19 go to
cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html.
