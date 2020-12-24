A Highland Village man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after police say he ran over a woman Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Justin Road.

According to police, the man, 22-year-old John Cree, and a 28-year-old woman from Fort Worth may have been involved in an argument in the parking lot. Police said as Cree tried to drive away the woman was run over and sustained serious bodily injuries. She was transported to Medical City Lewisville and later died from her injuries.  

Police said Cree is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (a weight less than 4 grams).

Flower Mound police are assisting in the investigation. Police said more charges could be added.

